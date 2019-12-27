Farmington Firefighters will be in Tournament of Roses Parade

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Two Members of the Farmington, Maine Fire Department will represent fellow firefighters in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.

WMTW-TV reports Farmington firefighter Steve Bunker will ride on a float sponsored by the Odd Fellows that's shaped like a firetruck with the theme, "First Responders Bring Hope."

Fellow Farmington firefighter Patty Cormier will be in the grandstands as a special guest.

Farmington has been recovering from the Sept. 16 propane explosion that killed Capt. Michael Bell and injured several others.

