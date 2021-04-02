Fans Of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Will Totally Understand This Maine Vanity Plate

Usually when we feature vanity plates in Maine, they're for reasons that are both crude and absurd. But every now and again, there's a vanity plate that causes a small pause, a thought, and then a wry smile. Like this particular plate shared on Reddit by davidfdm, which for the average person wouldn't mean much of anything but to Schitt's Creek fans, it's a totally different vibe.

If you're completely unfamiliar with the show, the Rose family falls from riches and ends up in the rundown town of Schitt's Creek. The Rose family (John, Moira, David and Alexis) have only one remaining valuable possession, the motel they end up living in. The show is brilliantly written and acted, with both ridiculous and heartfelt storylines weaving through awkward situations. If you watch the show from episode one until the finale, you'll hear Alexis utter "David" more than 200 times. But the line "Ew, David", which Alexis only says three times total, has caught amongst the show's fans.

So much so, there's actually a line of collectibles, from t-shirts to coffee mugs with "Ew, David" displayed on them. Which is why seeing "Ew, David" on a vanity plate in Maine is almost a no-brainer. Mainers love putting almost anything on their license platers. So if you happen to be stuck in traffic behind this vehicle, you'll no longer have to wonder what it means. And if you haven't watched Schitt's Creek yet, you'll probably want to do that as well. You won't be disappointed.

