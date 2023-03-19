Famous Maine Backpacking Trail Named the Best in the Entire Country

One of Maine's most awe-inspiring regions is getting some serious love. The state's famed 100-mile wilderness has been crowned the best hike of them all, according to popular outdoor enthusiasts and outfitters from Angel Outdoors.

The company posted in regard to the best backpacking trips in America. Sure enough, Maine's 100-mile Wilderness trail came out with the top spot.

Here is an excerpt from what Angel Outdoors had to say about the Western Maine trail.

The 100 Mile Wilderness backpacking trail is just as rugged and wild as the name suggests. This isn’t a trip for the faint of heart. It’s 100 miles of muddy, buggy backcountry terrain. But even so, the adventure is well-worth the pain.

"Isn't for the faint of heart" is right. The 100 Mile Wilderness is as remote as you're going to get. In fact, it's generally known as being wildest section of the 2,100 mile long Appalachian Trail. At least, that's how author Bill Bryson described it in his book, A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail.

The 100 Mile Wilderness may be remote, but it's popular. Scores of hikers trudge their way through it every year either to complete the entirety of the Appalachian Trail, or just to tackle one of its most challenging parts.

For those looking to take on the legendary trail, Angel Outdoors gives out some good tips.

1. Use Food Drops - Connect with a local outfitter to set up food drops. It will also lighten your pack.

2. Prepare for Rapidly Changing Weather - Western Maine is notorious for shifting weather patterns. Make sure you bring plenty of wet gear.

3. Stay Warm - Temperatures can drop significantly at night.

4. Pack plenty of bug spray - It's going to get ugly out there.

If you are interested in taking on the 100 Mile Wilderness, you can read more about it and the entire Appalachian Trail here.

