This beautiful property in Sherman, Maine is the perfect home or a great business for outdoor enthusiasts.

Tha living space is huge with high ceilings and gigantic windows to take in the views. The open concept highlights the interior design with wood and timbers.

The upstairs has a master bedroom with a bathroom, kitchen, bar and living and dining room.

Some of the really nice amenities include a sauna, jacuzzi and a couple of bars for entertaining. Plus, a pool table downstairs with a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom area.

There’s also a 2,000 sq ft heated shop with a loft to store all the snowmobiles, ATVs and equipment. The homestead also has a generator.

The 4,022 sq ft house has 4 beds and 4 baths and sits on a spacious lot with 10.5 acres on Route 11 in the Katahdin region. It’s listed for $595,000. MLS#1518705.

For more information, see the listing from Realty of Maine via Redfin.

The gallery is full of photos of the interior of the home. Browse through it and take a look.

