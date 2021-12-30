Recently, Christmas lights displays have become one of the favorite Holiday attractions of thousands of Mainers.

First, there was Gardens Aglow at the Coastal Maine Botanical Garden. The event started over a decade ago as a walk through event. In recent years, due to the pandemic, it became a drive through event.

Then, Dr Zee started doing a breathtaking lights display at his Augusta orthodontics office. And, in 2021, Augusta West Kampground started doing their Winter Wonderland Lights Display.

But, there is no reason why all these lights displays need to be over after the turn of the new year, right? Well, that's where Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine comes in.

According to the Sunday River website, they have their own lights display situated behind the Sunday River Grand Summit Hotel.

Apres Aglow features a half mile walk through enchanted trails illuminated by hundreds of lights. For $15, visitors get trail access and hot chocolate. The attraction is open Friday nights, Saturday nights, and holiday (vacation) weeks throughout the ski season.

In addition to the Apres Aglow attraction, the ski area also features acres of skiable (boardable) terrain, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, ski-biking, and more.

"Apres" by the way, refers to activities that you do after skiing and boarding. Apres ski parties started as people hanging out in the ski lodges of Europe in the early and mid 20th century. Since the 1970s, apres ski parties have become really popular at American and Canadian ski resorts. New England ski areas will often features live music or DJs in the main lodge from the middle of the afternoon until several hours after the ski lifts close. .