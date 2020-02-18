Everything You Need to Know Before ‘The Clone Wars’ Final Season

Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns for its long-awaited seventh and final season on Disney+ very soon. If you missed the show in its original run, there are over 100 episodes to catch up with. That’s a lot of clones warring; maybe more than you have time to cram into your day-to-day life.

That’s where we come in. ScreenCrush’s crack team of editors assembled this recap that crams the entire show until just 12 minutes. If you watch this, you’ll be ready to say goodbye to The Clone Wars when it premieres on Disney+. It might not cover every last little detail, but every plot and character that will factor into the season is in here. Watch:

If you liked this video about the history of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, check out some of our other videos, including our list of the Easter eggs in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars final season trailer, a video on Kylo Ren’s huge choice in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and our suggested viewing order for the full Star Wars franchise. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Star Wars: The Clone Wars arrives on Disney+ in February.