Everything You Need To Know About Surfing in Maine in 2021

Some call it one of the "last frontiers" of surfing. With so much coastline and still-unexplored wave fields, Maine has become one of the most sought-after places to surf in the US. Lucky for you, you live here.

Whether you are a beginner or a pro, the summer is here, and it's time to Hang Ten. Here's a brief rundown of some beaches to check out, some surf shops to get your gear, and the current surf conditions for the state.

What Are The Best Beaches To Surf in Maine?

Current Surf Conditions in Maine

Need a Surf Shop? Here's a good listing.

Now, if you really want to call yourself a surfer in Maine, you gotta do it in the WINTER:

