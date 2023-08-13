Holy moly. This is epic.

If you are looking for a combination of family fun, a relaxing lakeside beach, and an adrenaline-packed day, this place is for you.

A beach or lake day is always a little difficult with the family. Everyone wants something a little different.

Mama bear wants to sleep in the sun and read. Papa bear wants to have a beer and not talk to anyone. The kids...oh, they want to play. And after papa bear finishes his beer, he's ready to get his adrenaline up and play with the kids.

Fortunately, the brand new floating inflatable obstacle course at Point Sebago Resort on Sebago Lake will entertain your entire family for hours.

According to their Facebook post, the inflatable obstacle course opened Memorial Day weekend, and it's pretty sweet looking.

From what I can see, there will be balance beam walks, multiple water slides, climbing walls, and more. The best part is that all aspects of the obstacle course are inflatable and right on the water, so no one will get hurt.

The water obstacle course is right off the beach at Point Sebago Resort, and has inflatable boundaries around the course.

This is the view from the top.

I'll tell you this, I need to get out on this thing ASAP. This is my kind of lake day, with fun activities and endless amounts of laughter, I'm sure.

Here is the entire obstacle course.

Pont Sebago Resort "all starts with 775 acres on beautiful Sebago Lake," according to their website. "The resort is surrounded by water, beaches and trees and then we sprinkle in a marina with all types of recreational rental options; add to that an 18-hole Championship golf course and several on-site dining option and you have Point Sebago Resort."

From golf to an epic inflatable obstacle course, Point Sebago Resort seems to be calling my name.

