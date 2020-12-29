Emma Roberts is a mom!

The 29-year-old actress and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rhodes, on Sunday (December 27), according to multiple reports.

Rumors that the former Nickelodeon star was pregnant started swirling in June, and she confirmed a month later that she was indeed expecting.

“Me and my two favorite guys,” she captioned an Instagram pregnancy announcement featuring herself cradling her baby bump.

The American Horror Story actress revealed to Cosmopolitan in November that she always dreamed of becoming a mother.

"Ever since I was little, I wanted to have a baby, in theory," Roberts explained. "When I was a kid, I begged my mom to have another baby. The day she brought my sister home from the hospital, I remember holding her, wanting to dress and play with her."

The Scream Queen and the 36-year-old actor have been linked together since March 2019, when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles shortly after she ended her engagement to actor Evan Peters.

Roberts has not confirmed news of her child's birth yet.