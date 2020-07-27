Elderly Man Injured after Car Hits Stands at Baseball Field

Police say an elderly man suffered serious injuries early Sunday evening after a car drove into the stands at a baseball field in Portland before coming to a stop in a playground.

A youth baseball game was underway in Portland's Deering Oaks Park at the time with parents sitting around the outside of the field watching the game.

According to NewsCenter Maine, witnesses said shortly before 5:30 pm a black car came speeding through and hit the bleachers where two men were sitting. The elderly man was thrown through the air. He was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Portland Police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene on suspicion of operating while under the influence.