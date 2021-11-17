Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday announced that all Maine adults are now eligible to receive a COVD-19 booster shot.

MIlls said the eligibility expansion comes as cold weather approaches and people move inside. She said the state wanted to simplify the federal eligibility guidelines in an effort to vaccinate as many people as possible.

"Whether it’s your third shot or your first, getting the vaccine can save your life, it will keep your family working and it’s the only way to lift the burden off our doctors, nurses, CNAs, nursing homes and hospitals," Mills said in a news release. "I urge all Maine people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Effective immediately, people ages 18 and over may receive a booster shot in Maine if:

They completed the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago; OR

They received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago

You may find a vaccination site or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.

Maine joins several states -- including California, Colorado, New Mexico and Arkansas -- to make the booster available to all adults.