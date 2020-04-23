The legendary Eddie Murphy will be performing his first new stand-up comedy routine for the first time in decades this May, from home of course. The occasion is Byron Allen’s charity event, Feeding America Comedy Festival. The global livestreaming special, co-produced by Funny or Die and Allen’s own Entertainment Studios, will raise money for the nonprofit Feeding America. Other renowned comedians slated to perform include Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal.

Allen himself will also be performing standup as part of the event. Said Allen in a statement: “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Murphy’s set precedes his upcoming Netflix special, which was initially supposed to come out later this year. However, that is subject to change now with the temporary closing of comedy clubs across the nation. Murphy’s been gaining some steam as of late, as he starred in Netflix’s critically-acclaimed Dolemite Is My Name and hosted Saturday Night Live in 2019. Who knows when we’re going to get that full-length comedy special, but in the meantime, we’re still lucky to be getting any new Murphy material at all.

The Feeding America Comedy Special will be livestreamed via Allen Media Group’s Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel on Saturday, May 9.