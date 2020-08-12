Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn are reportedly pregnant with their first child.

On Tuesday (August 11), photos of Seaborn taken back in March were published online. She was photographed at the Cambridge Hockey Club with what seemingly was a small baby bump. Now, five months later, a source claims the couple are expecting—soon.

Seaborn allegedly recently told her close friends the big news. The couple have not been spotted in public during quarantine from the coronavirus (COVID-19)—until the photos were released—and they have reportedly been staying at their home in Suffolk during the pandemic.

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon," a source told The Sun. "They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key."

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family," the source added. “They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer."

“It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival," they concluded.

The couple are allegedly due over the summer.

The "Perfect" singer and Seaborn met while attending school together. They reconnected and began dating in 2015, and by 2018 they were engaged. The couple later married in secret.