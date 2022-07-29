Easton Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charges

A 28-year-old Easton woman was arrested for manslaughter on Saturday July 16 after an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old child on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

1-Year-Old’s Death in March. 2022

Maine State Police and first responder medical personnel were called to 311 Center Road in Easton on March 19 to an unresponsive 1 -year-old child. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Death Ruled Homicide after Autopsy

The child’s death has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was done by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Augusta, Maine. The results had been pending as Detectives continued with the investigation. The cause of death will not be released at this time, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Grand Jury Indictment

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, an Aroostook County Grand Jury indicted Mariah Dobbins from Easton on one count of manslaughter. Dobbins is originally from North Carolina.

Get our free mobile app

Arrest Warrant and Arraignment

Law enforcement took Dobbins into custody on July 16 at her Easton residence after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was transported to the Aroostook County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash or $100,000 surety. A date for an arraignment is set for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

You're Breaking The Law In Maine If You Have Any Of These Animals As Pets Stick to the cats and dogs that you know because if you're keeping any of these animals (or animals like them) as pets in Maine, you're breaking the law and could face stiff penalties.