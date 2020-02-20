The Easton Bears held off the Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners in a thriller Thursday night at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The No. 6 Bears and the No. 7 Mariners battled back and forth all evening with Easton finally coming out on top 50-48 in the semifinal contest.

Deer Isle Stonington, trailing by two points with seconds to go, had a chance to tie or win the game, but a Myles Brown jumper at the buzzer rimmed out.

Junior forward Camden Michaud led the Bears with 16 points. Junior Austin Carver added 13 in the win.

The Mariners got off to a slow start, but pulled to within two points of the Bears at the half. Form there, the teams slugged it out for 16 more minutes.

For the Mariners, Brown led the team with 23 points. Junior forward Zachary Billings added 13 points for Deer Isle-Stonington.

Easton will play in the Class D North final at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.