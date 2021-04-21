Earth Day – With Maine Connections

April 22, 2021 is Earth Day! Did you know that Miss Earth USA is from Maine? Marisa Paige Butler hails from Standish, Maine. Now that’s something to celebrate in itself but there are other ways you can celebrate Earth Day big and small.

Several local communities are doing road side cleanups, including Farmington. If you’re interested, just gather at Pierce House on Main Street between 1:00 and 3:00 pm. Bags and gloves are being provided for you and I hear prizes will be awarded.

If that doesn’t interest you, how about you plant a tree or set up a composting bin? You could walk or car pool to work which reduces carbon emissions. Or maybe this is the year you finally go paperless and save some trees. Every little bit makes a difference.

The weather may not cooperate but don’t forget to explore the great outdoors in Maine. Hiking is available at every level from walking the River Trail to rock climbing in Acadia and everything in between. Take those kiddos and dogs out and enjoy the Earth Maine has to offer.

