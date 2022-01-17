Early Morning Fire Destroys Cars, Garage in Augusta, Maine

According to the Kennebec Journal, Augusta Fire responded to an early-morning fire Sunday on Caswell Street.

Reports indicate that the call for help came in around 3 o'clock in the morning. In addition to Augusta, firefighters from Chelsea and Togus also responded to provide aid to the situation.

The departments were only on scene four about 90 minutes before the blaze was completely extinguished, however the garage and the vehicles inside were a total loss according to Battalion Chief, Brian Chamberlain of Augusta Fire.

According to the Kennebec Journal, members of the Hallowell Fire Department came to staff Augusta's Hartford Fire Station while those crews were at the Caswell Street blaze.

