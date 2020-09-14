Dry Summer in Maine Brings Relief from Biting Insects

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Many folks have been spending more time outdoors during the pandemic, and fortunately there were fewer bugs around to bite them.

Officials say conditions across parts of the Northeast led to a dramatic drop in bitty biters like mosquitoes and ticks this summer. That’s leading to an anticipated reduction in bug-borne diseases.

In Maine, the preliminary number of cases of Lyme disease through Sept. 7 was tracking well below last year's record. Ditto for mosquitoes.

A drop in Eastern equine encephalitis is a result of fewer puddles and ponds for mosquitoes to breed in.

Maine's state entomologist calls it a nice break.