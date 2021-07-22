Drug Dealer From Blaine; Arrested Twice in same Week Gets 4 Years

A woman who was arrested twice in the same week in 2019, was sentenced at the Caribou District courthouse, last week. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency had been investigating the drug ring center in Blaine, Maine.

Who is she?

45-Year-old Stacy Clayton of Blaine will serve 4 years in a women's prison on several drug and firearms charges. Clayton plead guilty to unlawful possession of methamphetamine with priors, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, and criminal forfeiture of property. She also plead guilty to a separate charge of trafficking scheduled drugs and illegal possession of a firearm. The plea deal cut the sentence for Clayton from 12 years down to 4 years.

Some background

On July 18, 2019 Maine DEA executed a search warrant at Clayton's property on the Pierce Road in Blaine. During the search a large safe was recovered, along with heroin and loaded firearms. Agents were unable to open the safe at the home and seized it. After agents secured evidence, Clayton was arrested while in Presque Isle. While being arrested agents discovered a small amount of methamphetamines on Clayton. A search conducted on a vehicle seized from Clayton that day and authorities discovered heroin inside.

After obtaining a warrant, authorities were able to get into the safe that was seized from the Blaine property earlier in the week. Inside the safe agents found 350 grams of heroin for distribution, and 9-millimeter handgun. On July 22, 2019 Maine DEA arrested Stacy Clayton for the second time in four days. At the time of her arrest, Clayton was into her third trimester of a pregnancy.

There's much more to come from this case....

The story of Stacy Clayton and her ties to Aroostook County and beyond are extraordinary. I am working on a separate piece which will delve deeper into this particular case.

