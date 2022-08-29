Will Ongoing Drought Bring the Dazzling Fall Colors Early This Year?

Where did the summer go?

You'd think with all the sunshine and hot weather we've had, it would feel like summer has been dragging its feet getting out of here. But as I sit here writing this, shaking my head at the fact that September starts this week, fall seems way too close. Before you know it, we'll be putting on our ugly Christmas sweaters and drinking egg nog.

But, if there's one thing that always makes fall worth it, it's the awesome foliage we are always privy to here in Maine. Some years are better than others for sure, but the reds, yellows, and oranges of fall are always a welcome sight as the summer says its final goodbyes. I can't stand pumpkin spice anything, but that's another story...

There may be a slight silver lining to all this drought.

Mainers all over the state have been suffering with a substantial lack of rain this year. A quick look on social media shows that there are a LOT of people who had their wells run dry this year. I certainly kept an eye on our usage at home. But, not everything will be all bad this fall, thanks to the drought.

According to WGME, these warm days with limited rain are setting us up for an early fall. Not necessarily temperature-wise, but the fall colors may come around a bit sooner than usual. It'll be interesting if the leaves are rocking their fall colors, but we're all still rocking shorts and t-shirts.

All of this sounds super cool, but it would be even better if we could just have a normal weather year. Normal rain, normal snow, normal temps. But since we live in the land that Mother Nature forgot, we'll continue to take what we get. On the other hand, I guess I'll take pretty leaves a bit early. This time...

