Drought Conditions Continue to Worsen in Maine
Maine's Drought Task Force says conditions continue to worsen with much of the state experiencing moderate to severe drought, although northern Aroostook County has seen a slight improvement with some localized rain.
Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service said, "Conditions may worsen over the next seven days statewide due to below normal rainfall and a continued trend of above normal temperatures."
The USDA Farm Service Agency reported a continued impact to most crops across the state, including potatoes, blueberries and cover crops and noted irrigation issues, especially in Aroostook County.
