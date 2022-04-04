Rescue at the Millinocket Transfer Station

The East Millinocket Police Department and Fire Department rescued one person and their vehicle after getting stuck over the trash hopper/compactor at the Millinocket Transfer Station.

Driver Still in the Vehicle

The driver of the vehicle was still inside the car and not able to get out, according to officials. Crews from the East Millinocket Fire Department were able to get the operator out of the vehicle safely. There were no injuries reported.

Precautions to Prevent More Damage

Police said they were concerned about a rupture to the fuel tank and more damage to the car by the way it was positioned.

Tow Truck and Boom Used to Remove Vehicle

A boom was used with a heavy duty wrecker to remove the car without more damage to the vehicle or transfer station.

Assisting in the Recovery

Police Thanked Bouchard & Sons Towing for assisting them in the recovery.

Closed for the Day and Reopened

The Millinocket Transfer Station was closed Friday, April 1 when the incident occurred. It is open and back to normal operation, said police.

Unusual Accident

On the Facebook page, the East Millinocket Police described the accident as “Things you don’t see everyday” and said they are thankful no one was hurt and property was not more severely damaged.

Social Media

