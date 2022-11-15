Driver Hospitalized After Rollover Crash on I-95 in Auburn, Maine

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured after his pickup truck apparently sideswiped a tractor trailer, rolled over and caught fire on I-95 in Auburn.

Police and paramedics responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes at exit 77, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Passing motorists stopped to help after truck crashes on interstate

Police say 70-year-old Richard Kammel of Sabattus was driving south in a 2011 Ford Ranger pickup when he struck the back corner of a tractor trailer while attempting to change lanes. The pickup flipped upside down near the guard rail and caught fire, Motorists who stopped were able to put the fire out with fire extinguishers they had in their vehicles, Moss said.

Driver trapped in vehicle after rollover on I-95 in Auburn

Rescue crews had to extricate Kammel from his vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Moss said.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the collision. Investigators believe glare from the late-day sun was a contributing factor in the crash.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate for about three miles until one lane could be re-opened around 4:30 p.m.