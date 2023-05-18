Driver Charged with Felony OUI after Fleeing Fiery Crash
A woman from Blue Hill, Maine was arrested for felony OUI Wednesday after crashing her vehicle in Holden and fleeing the scene.
Woman Fled the Scene of a Fiery Crash
The Holden Police Department said Nichole Bebout lost control of her car around 6:16 pm on Lower Dedham Road. The vehicle caught fire after the collision.
Driver Faces Several Charges
Bebout was apprehended and taken to the hospital for treatment. She was cleared and released. Police arrested her and charged her with Felony Operating Under the Influence and Operating after Suspension.
Agencies Assisting in the Investigation
The Maine State Police and the Brewer Police assisted the Holden Police Department in the investigation.
