Drink & Throw Axes at New Establishment Coming to Lewiston

Axe Throwing Trend

Axe throwing facilities have been popping up left and right across the country in recent years. They often operate as a restaurant and bar and have a space dedicated for chucking an axe at the wall. What better way to relax after a tough day at work, right?

If you're really into it (and good at it) there are axe throwing leagues you can participate in!

Coming to Lewiston

Splittin' Wood Axe Throwing is gearing up for their big opening in Lewiston. Located in the Lewiston Mall, at 20 East Ave.

No official opening date has been announced but their latest update shows the axe throwing stalls.

Never Used an Axe? No Problem!

These facilities will teach you, step by step, how to properly throw your axe. And no worries about weight, they're not too heavy either.

Axe throwing is the perfect way to blow of some steam with your work buddies, have a girl or guys night out, bachelor or bachelorette party, or treat a loved one to a unique afternoon out.

Splittin' Wood Axe Throwing

Keep up to date on the opening plans for Splittin' Wood Axe Throwing in Lewiston on their Facebook page here.

Get our free mobile app

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.