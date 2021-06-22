Dr. Shah Appears On Good Morning America

Maine's own CDC Director appeared on "Good Morning America" this past weekend to share his expertise to a nationwide audience.

Dr. Nirav Shah joined the program to talk about the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Shah explains that the Delta variant is being found in many states across the United States and is the latest issue with getting through the pandemic. He goes on to say that the vaccines out right now are working against the variant.

His advice is for people who are concerned about the variant to get the vaccine to reduce the spread and to keep yourself and your family safe.

Dr. Shah also gave us information on more prevalent symptoms with the Delta Variant particularly to help guide us what to look for with this more transmissible virus. In addition to a cough is also a prevalence of headache and runny noses. Dr. Shah says if you think you have the symptoms treat it like you would the "typical" COVID types by staying home and arrange for yourself to get tested.

Then, as you can imagine, once you get recovered and are doing better, Dr. Shah suggests getting yourself vaccinated.

The conversation also goes into investigations of children getting Myocarditis and parents having to weigh the risks versus the positives of getting their children vaccinated. Dr. Shah states that parents should take into consideration that the risks of COVID is still greater than the risks of getting the vaccine.

Check out what Dr. Shah's informational interview on Good Morning America from Sunday:

