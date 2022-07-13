Don’t Miss Thursdays on Sweden Street in Caribou, Maine

Thursdays on Sweden Street in Caribou

You know summer is in full swing when you make your plans to go to Thursdays on Sweden Street in Caribou, Maine. There are some unbelievable shows coming up that you don’t want to miss.

Showtime is from 6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.

July 14: This Thursday features the one and only French Toast. The show gets started at 6:00 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. Get there early to get a good seat. Grab something to eat and drink from the local vendors on site, and check out the many booths set up on Sweden Street. A big welcome back to Caribou High School classes of 1965, 1992, 2002 & 2012. Make sure you enjoy your time in the beverage garden with Par & Grill under the lights.

Star City Syndicate

July 28: Upcoming shows include one of the biggest bands in Aroostook County - if not the biggest - The Star City Syndicate. That show is scheduled to welcome the reunion for the Caribou High School class of 1977.

Caribou Cares About Kids

August 11: Wally and the Virginian are all set to kick off Caribou Cares About Kids. The show will take place in front of the Caribou Wellness and Rec Center on Bennett Drive. For more information and updated posts on Caribou Cares for Kids, go to the City of Caribou Facebook page.

Final Show of 2022

August 25: The last show of the season is with Soundstage Music who will close out the series for 2022.