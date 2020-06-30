Don’t Forget: Maine State Income Taxes Are Due Soon

It's easy to forget important dates when you're worried and stressed about what is going on in the world. And who isn't up to their eyeballs in stress soup with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and racial tensions top of mind. In what seems like forever ago, Maine Governor Janet Mills extended the deadline for state income tax payments from April 15th to July 15th, 2020. Fortunately, it is the same date as the federal tax deadline, so we only had to remember one date.

Mills said she moved the deadline to help struggling Mainers "to make ends meet as a result of COVID-19," according to a press release from her office.

Commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa added:

Aligning Maine’s tax filing and payment deadlines with the federal government and waiving late fees and interest payments will ease the number of things that Maine businesses and taxpayers have to think about during this difficult time.

So, don't forget, because July 15th is fast approaching.