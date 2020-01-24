Dolly Parton Just Inspired This Viral Celebrity Meme Trend

We have Dolly Parton to thank for that "LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder" meme.

If you've been on social media this week, chances are you saw the latest celebrity meme to go viral and it turns out the legendary country artist is the one who started it all. On Tuesday (January 22), Parton shared four photos of herself taken throughout the years alongside the caption, "Get you a woman who can do it all."

The images, which all give off completely different vibes, poke fun at the way people present different versions of themselves online depending on which platform they're using. Parton chose a professional picture for LinkedIn, a fun casual one for Facebook, a fashionable snap for Instagram and a sexy one for Tinder.

Her post, which has since gone viral with the hashtag #dollypartonchallenge, inspired other celebrities, including the Jonas Brothers and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, to share their own — and the results have been incredible.

Scroll, below, to see our favorite celebrity Dolly Parton memes.

Even the 74-year-old singer's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, shared her own meme and praised Parton for "setting worldwide trends shouting out platforms she don't even use."