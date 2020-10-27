DOJ Boosts Maine Efforts to Tackle Addiction Crisis

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Public agencies in Maine have received more than $1 million in federal money to help fight the state’s addiction crisis.

Almost $900,000 of the money is slated for Cumberland County, while the rest is going to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs. The justice department said the grants are part of more than $341 million nationwide.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General reported 127 overdose deaths during the first quarter of 2020. That was an increase of 23 percent over the last quarter of 2019.