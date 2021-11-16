Get Up Close With Dinosaurs at Boston’s Faneuil Hall Through Mid-January

Dino Obsession

There's just something about dinosaurs that captivate us. Especially as kids. There's just something about their size, their history, and all the mystery surrounding these creatures that keep us coming back for more.

Faneuil Hall

Boston's iconic Faneuil Hall is known for its incredible food options, fantastic shopping, and engaging street entertainment. This winter, they are adding a dinosaur safari to the list of attractions.

Dino Walk Thru

Happening now through mid-January you and your family can walk through the incredible Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure.

This interactive experience gets you up close and personal with over 30 giant moving dinosaurs. During your journey, you may experience an earthquake or a dinosaur battle!

Not only is this experience fun for the entire family but you will all leave knowing a little more about these long-gone creatures.

Each walk-thru takes an hour to an hour and fifteen minutes and is great for all ages. The event space is large and provides ample room for social distancing Tickets and more details can be found here.

