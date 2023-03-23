Did You Know the Oldest Road in the United States Travels Through Part of New England?

I was today years old when I found out the oldest road in America runs through New England.

Thinking about it, it makes perfect sense.

The oldest roads in America were built during the colonial era by the various European colonies, according to an Oldest article.

The construction of the oldest road in America took place between 1650-1735, decades before the United States became a country. So with absolutely no doubt or question, the King’s Highway is the oldest road in America.

The road was was 1,300 miles long and connected Charleston, South Carolina, to Boston, Massachusetts. "The King’s Highway was the most important road in colonial America and served as the major transportation route for the colonies," according to the Oldest.

Today, most of the original King’s Highway has been paved over by modern roads and highways. There are some key historical landmarks that were along the King’s Highway that are preserved today and are on the National Register of Historic Places.

The King's Highway passes through major cities that were later developed:

Boston, MA

New Haven, CT

Fairfield, CT

Greenwich, CT

New York City, NY

New Brunswick, NJ

Philadelphia, PA

Baltimore, DE

Annapolis, MD

Hampton, VA

Norfolk, VA

Wilmington, NC

Charleston, SC and more.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers even wrote a song about the King's Highway.

The lyrics read:

Lover I await the day

Good fortune comes our way

And we'll ride down the King's Highway

Yeah yeah

There was even a documentary film was created about the King’s Highway a few years ago that highlighted the history of the longest road and many of the landmarks along the way.

