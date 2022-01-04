Did You Know That Maine Has A Desert?

You learn something new every day!

When you think of Maine, the first things that usually come to mind are our beautiful beaches, pine trees, skiing, fishing, hiking, hunting and of course, bone-crunching winters. But a desert? One actually exists here in the 207.

The Coverage Channel on YouTube travels the world to “cover” as many locations as they possibly can. Much to my surprise, the host caught my attention when he filmed something that I had no idea existed. Did you know that there is a desert here in the state of Maine? Me either, but there is one!

It sits on the outskirts of Freeport and features a barn museum from 1783, walking tours, nature trails, and a picnic area to sit and have lunch. And it is easy enough to find since it is located on 95 Desert Road. Seems simple enough. There are over 40 acres of sand to check out. This would make for an excellent road trip when next summer rolls around. It has become quite a tourist attraction. It has something to offer everyone. Kids, history buffs, and nature & science lovers will love it.

They even have a campground that has all the comforts of home, with Wi-Fi, water, and electricity. Desert of Maine is of course closed for the winter season, but they will be back at it, in May of 2022. If you are looking for more information on this incredible oasis, check out their website.

The Coverage Channel also paid a visit to Portland to check out the beautiful Casco Bay, and sample a Maine lobster roll!