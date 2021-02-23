Did Emma Watson retire from acting?

The 30-year-old actress has apparently retired from show business and is also allegedly engaged.

Watson’s career has reportedly gone “dormant” and she is “not taking on new commitments,” per her agent and publicist, according to a Daily Mail report.

“Emma’s official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated,” her Instagram bio currently reads. Watson has not posted anything on the platform since June 2020.

The Harry Potter icon seems to be stepping away from the spotlight to spend time with her rumored fiance Leo Robinton. The couple were first photographed together in October 2019, but it is speculated that they may have met at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. in 2017. The two have also been spotted together in Britain where he reportedly met her parents.

The couple sparked engagement rumors a few weeks ago after Watson was spotted donning a band on her ring finger after returning from a pre-Valentine’s Day trip to Mexico with Robinton.

According to the Daily Mail, Watson and Robinton secretly lived in Ibiza for several weeks in January, spending mornings “reading the papers over smoothies at a vegan cafe.”

“Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family,” a source told the publication.

Over the last five years, Watson has worked on only three projects: Beauty and the Beast, The Circle and Little Women. With all of the work she has under her belt — not to mention a degree from Brown University — an indefinite career hiatus seems pretty understandable.

Watson has not confirmed or denied the retirement and engagement rumors.