What Is Going on Inside Demi Moore’s Bizarre Bathroom?

Demi Moore's carpeted bathroom and wacky decor is confusing almost everyone.

The 57-year-old actress shared photos of her recording her upcoming podcast in her bathroom. Oddly enough, her entire bathroom is completely carpeted and features a full couch. She also has a full-size Joan of Arc mannequin on display and a stone wall, all in the same room.

Fans were confused and concerned, especially, at the fact that she has carpet in the bathroom, an area where water spillage is so common. Social media began buzzing with memes and ideas about why she would have her bathroom furnished that way.

"This is what boys thought girls bathrooms looked like back in elementary school," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user added, "Starting a Slack channel for the sole purpose us discussing why Demi Moore has both carpet and a couch in her bathroom."

Moore was recording in her bathroom for the upcoming erotica podcast, Dirty Diana. The show is set to debut on July 13 on various podcast platforms.

See photos of the bathroom and fan reactions, below.