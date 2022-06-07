Demi Lovato Returning to Rock on New Album ‘HOLY FVCK’

Demi is returning to rock music! Pop star Demi Lovato has announced their new album, the rock-focused HOLY FVCK, and shared a suggestive image that comprises the album artwork.

The singer also previewed a portion of HOLY FVCK's "Skin of My Teeth" in a video trailer for the effort. The song is scheduled to arrive on Friday (June 10), with the album out this summer.

Lovato, 29, emerged as a child star before releasing their debut album, Don't Forget, in 2008. That effort had a pop-rock sound, as did 2009's Here We Go Again. But Lovato has spent the last decade traversing pop and dance territory in their five most recent albums.

Now, Lovato is back to rockin'.

"The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me," Lovato said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone.

"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself," the musician continued. "To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you."

Watch the trailer and see the artwork below.

In 2020, Lovato contributed to a version of All Time Low's "Monsters" with blackbear. Before that, they released a Travis Barker-assisted "emo version" of one of their pop songs. As a fan, Lovato's love for old-school emo and metalcore is well documented.

HOLY FVCK arrives on Aug. 19; pre-orders are now available. There is an electronica band called Holy Fuck.

Demi Lovato, HOLY FVCK Album Trailer

HOLY FVCK Album Art

