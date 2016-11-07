Thanksgiving is a time to reconnect with loved ones, eat and drink in abundance and of course, watch inflated cartoon characters march down Broadway. The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is a holiday tradition for New Yorkers and beyond, and CNN is reporting that this year, De La Soul will be among the many musicians to perform from a float, though which has yet to be shared. The trio, who hail from Long Island, will join Tony Bennett, Fitz & the Tantrums, Kelsea Ballerini, Sarah McLachlan and Beyoncé proteges Chloe x Halle as participants in the 90th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

De La returned to music this past August with the release of and the Anonymous Nobody…, the group’s first album in almost a dozen years. The crowdfunded album was originally slated to drop in September of 2015 but was pushed back to April 29 due to distribution negotiations and side artist clearances. When that date arrived this spring, the group announced yet another delay, releasing a three song EP titled For Your Pain & Suffering to hold fans over.

and the Anonymous Nobody... would debut at no. 1 on the Billboard Rap Album chart, and includes features from Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, Jill Scott, Roc Marciano, Estelle, Usher and Pete Rock. The Thanksgiving moment will add a final piece to the groups's comeback this year, with families across the country tuning in by the million.