Dave Bautista Is Done Playing Drax

Dave Bautista's time playing the interstellar superhero Drax is finally coming to a close. He’s made it no secret that he's been incredibly thankful to have received the role. He didn’t know if he'd ever be taken seriously as an actor, after his long career in professional wrestling. Luckily for him, he's landed tons of parts since then.

Guardians Of The Galaxy as a whole is a real underdog story, and that's not just in terms of the characters. The comic was considered by fans to be too niche for a long time, and many worried it would never see the silver screen. Somehow, James Gunn managed to pull it off, and the series has now cemented its place as a classic. Drax has also made a number of cameos and important appearances in everything from Thor: Love And Thunder to Avengers: Endgame.

Now, Guardians Vol. 3 has wrapped up its filming, and Drax’s fate is unsure. Anything is on the table since James Gunn once said he would consider an R-rated Drax movie. Since Bautista is so open about being done with the role, a lot of fans speculate that maybe his character dies, but we'll just have to wait and see. If so, Bautista's already mourned the character. As Guardians Vol. 3 finished shooting, Bautista posted a picture of Gunn and the cast on Instagram with the caption “Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life.”

As mentioned before, Dave Bautista always wanted to be an actor but thought it would be too hard to break into the industry. That being said, he’s been appearing in front of a camera since at least 2006, guest starring in TV shows like Smallville.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

