Daughtry Release the Slow-Burning ‘Lioness,’ Announce ‘Dearly Beloved’ Album
Daughtry have announced that their sixth studio album, Dearly Beloved, will arrive this fall. As a preview, the rock band led by American Idol alum Chris Daughtry has shared another new song from the set, a smoldering alternative anthem called "Lioness."
The track follows Dearly Beloved's "Heavy Is the Crown," a Billboard Top 20 Hot Hard Rock song released in March, as well as last year's "World on Fire." To support the upcoming 13-song album, Daughtry will perform across the United States on the "Dearly Beloved" tour with support from Sevendust and Tremonti starting this November.
Listen to "Lioness," see the album artwork and track listing for Dearly Beloved (out Sept. 17), and check out the dates on the upcoming "Dearly Beloved" tour down toward the bottom of this post.
"Big news, our new album, Daughtry Dearly Beloved drops on September 17th!" the band announced last week (July 16). "To pre-order, visit our official web store and get a personalized autographed copy! And, if you can't wait, one of the new tracks titled 'Lioness' is available right now!"
In May, Daughtry collaborated with Sevendust vocalist Lajon Witherspoon on a cover of Temple of the Dog's classic grunge duet, "Hunger Strike." Daughtry's last album, Cage to Rattle, emerged in 2018.
Get more info on upcoming Daughtry concerts here.
Daughtry, "Lioness" Lyric Video
Daughtry, Dearly Beloved Album Art + Track Listing
1. "Desperation"
2. "World on Fire"
3. "Heavy Is the Crown"
4. "Changes Are Coming"
5. "Dearly Beloved"
6. "Cry for Help"
7. "Asylum"
8. "Evil"
9. "The Victim"
10. "Somebody"
11. "Call You Mine"
12. "Lioness"
13. "Break Into My Heart"
Daughtry, Sevendust, Tremonti + Travis Bracht U.S. Fall Tour Dates 2021
Nov. 3 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 6 – Providence, R.I. @ The Strand
Nov. 7 – Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
Nov. 9 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre
Nov. 10 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre
Nov. 12 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ The Borgata
Nov. 13 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Nov. 14 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun
Nov. 16 – Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater *
Nov. 17 – Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater
Nov. 19 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre
Nov. 20 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Nov. 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Theatre *
Nov. 23 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
Nov. 24 – Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena
Nov. 27 – Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square *
Nov. 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
Nov. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Dec. 2 – San Jose, Calif. @ Civic Theater
Dec. 3 – Reno, Nev. @ The Grand Sierra
Dec. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin Hotel
Dec. 6 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo
Dec. 8 – El Paso, Texas @ Chavez Theater
Dec. 10 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory *
Dec. 13 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore
Dec. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Roxy
Dec. 16 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Eckerd Hall
Dec. 17 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live ^
* Daughtry only and/or supporting artists TBA
^ No Travis Bracht