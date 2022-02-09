Chris Daughtry was gearing up for Daughtry's Dearly Beloved tour in the fall of 2021 when tragedy struck — his 25-year-old daughter Hannah died. Now, the singer has opened up a bit about how he's been dealing with the loss in an interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.

The band's rescheduled tour kicks off tonight (Feb. 9) in Bethlehem, Pa. and during the chat, Daughtry revealed that he feels he's ready to take the stage again.

"I'm feeling good. I've cried more in the last two months than I have in my entire life, and it's becoming difficult to stay hydrated," the rocker admitted. "And I say that because it was healing, it was great that I took the time off and spent away from everything — social media... I just needed that break. There was a time where I just felt like, there's no way I can perform. I don't feel like I can be in front of people."

The musician added that he spent most of his time grieving at home with his family because he didn't feel up for social interactions with others. His mother had died the week prior to his daughter, so he had multiple personal tragedies to process.

"Now, I'm at a point where I feel like I'm able to be in front of people. I feel like I've dealt with — it's never gonna go away, obviously — but I feel like I took the time needed to really process and deal with it in private and not feel like I have to put on a face for people. Now I'm okay with talking about it," he added.

Daughtry acknowledged that going forward, there will likely be moments where his emotions will be more prominent, especially given the sentimental nature of some of his music. But, he hopes those songs can help his listeners when they, too, are experiencing personal turmoil.

"That's one of the things that I've always loved about the stories that our fans tells us is, 'This song meant this to me,' or, 'This song meant this to me.' It was never about what I wrote it about, and that's great — I love for people to find their meaning in the songs."

The band's North American tour, which features special guests Tremonti on select dates, will run through the end of March. See all of the dates here, and stay tuned for when the full interview airs Wednesyday, Feb. 16 on Loudwire Nights.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

