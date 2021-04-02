Daily Maine CDC Report Shows 402 New COVID-19 Cases, Mostly From March

According to the Maine CDC's Friday update, the cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maine is now at 51,189 an increase of 402 since Thursday. According to News Center Maine, the majority of those cases were found in an epidemiological review of test results received over the past ten days. 39,153 of those cases are confirmed while 12,036 are deemed probable.

There was one additional death reported of an individual with COVID-19 bringing the total number of deaths at 744. 1,686 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 75 are currently hospitalized with 25 in intensive care and 6 on a ventilator.

446,037 Mainers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 288,590 have received both doses. That equates to approximately 21% of Mainers that are fully vaccinated and 32% of Mainers that have received the first of two does of the vaccine.

Mainers 50 years of age or older became eligible for the vaccine on March 23 and those 16 and older will be eligible beginning April 7.

On March 5, Governor Mills announced a plan to allow businesses to increase their capacity and removed restrictions on those traveling to and from Maine. All New England states no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID test or quarantine for 14 days when arriving in Maine.

Here's the timeline for relaxing restrictions on number or people allowed in businesses:

For indoor gatherings, the percentage of capacity increased to 50 percent on March 26 and will increase to 75 percent May 24.

For outdoor gatherings, the percentage of capacity increased to 75 percent March 26 and will increase to full capacity starting May 24.

Those businesses that have more capacity under the current policy (50 people for indoor gatherings; 100 people for outdoor gatherings; or 5 people per 1,000 square feet) are permitted to maintain that standard until May 24.

Governor Mills has extended the State of Emergency in Maine through April 15, allowing Maine to continue to receive federal funding and use available resources to respond to COVID-19.

You can view the full list of businesses and read the guidelines for each on The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development's website.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.