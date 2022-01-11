Crystal Hefner took to social media to open up about some big changes in her life for 2022, namely the removal of some of her previous plastic surgery. New year, new you… literally!

Playboy icon Hugh Hefner's widow spilled in a lengthy Instagram post shared Monday evening (Jan. 10) that she "removed everything fake from my body."

She even went a step further and "deleted all my old photos," including those NSFW.

"I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine," the 35-year-old model captioned a selfie and graphs showing her social media ranking.

Crystal explained the shift "from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work life," which she described as "the real me," came after years of trying "to make others happy" but "suffering internally in the process."

The Girlfriends Reunited star noted that she saw her social media following grow during her years posing nude for Playboy. "Certain photos grow followings fast," she explained, adding, "In short, sex sells."

"I don’t know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc. …or if I just felt it was expected of me or what," Crystal continued. "But now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life."

Crystal noted she saw her "followers drop by the thousands every day" and watched other girls "that had similar pages keep posting the same scantily clad stuff and growing exponentially while I tanked hard."

Thankfully, she eventually overcame that feeling of failure and her life "shifted." ⁣

"Now my women followers are giving the men followers a run for their money. Now I truly feel I have an army of supporters that care and see an actual soul behind the lens. For that I thank you," she wrote.

The empowering message comes nearly a year after Crystal revealed she almost died during a botched cosmetic procedure.

"I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn't make it though," she captioned a photo of herself wrapped in gauze bandages via Instagram in January 2020.

"I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion," the former Playmate dished. "I've been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling okay.⁣"

The Girls Next Door alum and Hugh tied the knot in 2012 and were married until his death on Sept. 27, 2017.