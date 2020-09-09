COVID-19 Responsible For Maine Tourism Decline This Summer

I am not surprised to see this headline, since I had to cancel all of my summer plans, thanks to COVID-19. I was so excited about going back to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park for the second time. I had also planned to fly to San Antonio to meet nephew number two for the first time.

WMTW is reporting a decrease of tourism in Maine, due to the coronavirus. The Maine Tourism Association says 37 million people normally come to Vacationland for a summer vacation; however, this year saw a serious decline.

We can only hope things will be better next summer.

