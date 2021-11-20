Covid-19 Increase at Schools in Presque Isle & Mars Hill

Active Week for School Districts

Just as vaccination rates are beginning to increase and local clinics are expanding, local schools are dealing with Covid-19 issues yet again. There are several Aroostook County communities with pockets of increased active cases.

Nearly 20 known active cases in Presque Isle/Mapleton

This past week on the MSAD #1 Facebook page, Superintendent Ben Greenlaw had made the public aware of 19 known active cases, in total, district wide. There were cases in each school in the district which includes Mapleton Elementary, Pine Street, Zippel, Presque Isle Middle, and Presque Isle High Schools. Greenlaw's most recent post provided a link to the dashboard for the district which you can find here.

Checking in on Mars Hill

MSAD #42 in Mars Hill released a memo on their page that they will be adjusting a portion of the school schedule for the remainder of quarter 2. There have been active cases identified in the district with several close contacts put into quarantine and the learning has been disrupted. To allow those students who are falling behind to catch up, the district will have early-release each Wednesday beginning December 1, going through mid-January.



7 New Early Release Days? What do I do?

Parents in Mars Hill do not need to panic if your child care options are non-existent during those early release days. Your child will be allowed to stay in a structured study hall environment until the normal release time on the seven Wednesdays.

You're not alone right now

Just as Thanksgiving break is about to begin for many on Wednesday, many students have already been sent home and will not be back inside a classroom until November 29. Earlier in the week we reported on MSAD #70 in Hodgdon deciding to cancel originally scheduled classes for Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week. They will now use the extra days to give the schools a deep cleaning and airing out.

