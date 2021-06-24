COVID-19 Cases in Maine Drop to Lowest Levels in Nearly a Year

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Thursday reported just 12 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily count since last summer. There were no additional deaths.

Aroostook County had no new cases on Thursday and has recorded just two this week.

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle is lifting restrictions on visitors that have been in place since a coronavirus outbreak involving some patients and staff earlier this month. The Maine Center for Disease Control has now deemed the outbreak over. Visiting hours at AR Gould are 1 to 5 pm, Monday to Friday, and 8 to noon on weekends and holidays.

New COVID Variants in Maine

Meanwhile, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says there are four known cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the state but there are likely more. The Delta variant is more contagious, can lead to more severe symptoms, and possibly be more deadly. Dr. Shah said the vaccines now available are effective against the variant but more people in Maine need to get vaccinated to protect themselves.

Don't Miss Your Shot

Maine's vaccination effort continues at a slower pace, with 65% of the eligible population 12 and older having received a final dose of the vaccine. In Aroostook county the vaccination rate is nearing 58%.

State Officials say more than 226,000 Mainers have signed up for Maine's COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes. For every person in Maine who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, one dollar will be added to the sweepstakes prize. So far, the prize totals more than $886,000.

Nearly 9,000 Mainers have received a dose of the vaccine since the sweepstakes was announced last week.

You can register for the Maine Vaccine Sweepstakes online. It's open to anyone 12 and older.