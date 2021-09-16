COVID-19 Cases Affecting More Young People in Northern Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Thursday reported 652 new coronavirus infections in the state and three COVID-related deaths. Aroostook County has 17 new cases in Thursday's report. Penobscot County has 153 new cases.

Schools in Aroostook County continue to deal with a surge in COVID-19 infections. SAD 42 in Mars Hill reports additional positive tests in the district and the Central Aroostook middle and high school switched to remote learning for Thursday, prior to harvest break.

Meanwhile, there are now nine active COVID cases among the Caribou Community School student body, with 166 children and eight teachers in quarantine as close contacts. MSAD #1 –Presque Isle and Mapleton schools– have 13 active or probable cases with 291 individuals in quarantine across the school district.

Of the estimated 283 active cases in Aroostook County, about a quarter of them are affecting young people under the age of 20.

There are 192 people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Maine right now with 70 of those patients in intensive care units. The Maine CDC reports that there are 42 people on ventilators, the highest number at any time during the pandemic.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported 63 new coronavirus cases in the province on Wednesday. The active case count is up to 293. Public Health officials say they expect to see the case count hit 100 per day in the province very soon and are encouraging those unvaccinated to get their shots now.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21, New Brunswickers will have to provide proof of vaccination as well as a government issued ID to access most nonessential services. This includes showing proof at indoor events, restaurants, gymnasiums, clubs and bars. Premier Blaine Higgs said, “I ask that you take action to protect those who can’t protect themselves.”

This new system will also require people to pre-register before entering New Brunswick.