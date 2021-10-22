County Soccer Teams Advance; Scores & Friday’s Game Times Here

The playoffs for high school soccer will continue on Friday with several teams in action. On Thursday, many Aroostook County teams were able to win their matchup, and advance to the next round. This will recap Thursday's scores and give you the schedule for Friday's slate.

Girls scores from Thursday;

Washburn was a 2-1 winner over the Vikings from East Grand and the Beavers will now play Wisdom

Limestone defeated Lee Academy by a score of 2-0 and move on to play Penobscot Valley High School.

In the Round of 16, the Ashland Hornets advance with a 7-0 victory of the Easton Bears.

Boys scores from Thursday;

Limestone defeated Jonesport-Beals by a score of 4-0 and move on to play #1 Lee Academy.

The Katahdin Cougars cruised to a 10-0 victory over the East Grand Vikings.

Central Aroostook was able to defend home field and defeat Southern Aroostook by a score of 2-1.

Friday's matchups and game times;

Girls;

Washburn @ Wisdom 1:00 p.m.

George Stevens Academy @ Houlton 2:00 p.m.

Presque Isle @ Ellsworth 2:00 p.m.

Katahdin @ Madawaska 2:30 p.m.

Central Aroostook @ Southern Aroostook 3 p.m.

Bangor Christian @ Fort Fairfield 3:30 p.m.

Shead @ Hodgdon 3:30 p.m.

Penquis Valley @ Fort Kent 7:00 p.m.

Boys' games for Friday:

Katahdin @ Wisdom 3:00 p.m.

Houlton @ Mt. View 3:00 p.m.

Woodland @ Hodgdon 3:30 p.m.

Mattanacook @ Fort Kent 5:00 p.m.

Schenck @ Madawaska 5:00 p.m.

Fort Fairfield @ Easton 6:30 p.m.

Caribou @ Winslow 6:30 p.m.

Central Aroostook @ Van Buren 7:00 p.m.

Best of luck to all of the Aroostook County teams in action today, and there will be some games on Saturday. We will await to hear when those games and times will be finalized.

