You want your privacy in Aroostook County - it’s a big reason to live here. Well, this is the place for you. It’s built on a cul-de-sac, but still has quick access to all the local stores and businesses.

See the gallery below to really take it all in. It’s impressive.

This beautiful home in Caribou has it all with an inviting kitchen and an open floor plan leading into the living room.

The home is nice and warm and built with ICF blocks for good insulation. That will come in handy all year around, especially in the winter.

The four bedrooms are big with natural light, plus there’s plenty of closet and storage space.

The garage is huge and the basement is finished. It adds so much to the design. However you want to use the space, there are rooms for a home office, home gym and media room.

The address is 67 Lynn Dr, Caribou, ME 04736. It is for sale at $525,000 with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths at 3,152 Sq Ft.

For more information, go to the listing with RE/MAX North Realty on Redfin.

Caribou Home Has It All