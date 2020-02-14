County Banking Institution Expands Into Bangor

Acadia Federal Credit Union recently opened its newest branch on Broadway in Bangor.

Acadia FCU officials, along with members of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce, the Bangor City Council, and other supporters cut the ribbon on the new branch. The Broadway location is the ninth branch for Acadia, and the fourth in Penobscot County.

Acadia FCU

The Broadway branch has amenities such as modern teller pods, a video room for members, office and meeting space, and a 24-hour ATM. Officials say the location also has room for Acadia FCU to grow, which they see as critical for the years ahead.

David Desjardins, CEO and president of Acadia FCU, says the company is unique in its approach. “We focus on the rich traditions of the communities we serve, and our staff is committed to our membership. Just like the Bangor region, we are seeing growth in several areas."

Acadia FCU has hired five new employees to prepare for the Broadway opening, with a total of nine employees stationed there. More new positions are likely to follow.

Acadia FCU’s Broadway location is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the drive-thru open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both the lobby and the drive-thru are also open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Acadia FCU was formed in 2006 as the result of a merger of several credit unions serving communities in Aroostook County for more than 40 years, mostly in the St. John Valley. In 2017, Acadia FCU expanded its field of membership to include Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.