Cottonelle Wipes Being Recalled Due To Bacteria

Two varieties of Cottonelle wipes have been recalled. Both its Flushable and GentlePlus wipes, sold in stores nationwide are being recalled but to potential bacteria that can cause serious infections.

The manufacturer announced the recall and indicated it was limited to only certain lots of both Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes that were manufactured between Feb. 7 and Sept. 14.

According to the recall:

The affected product could show the presence of a bacterium (Pluralibacter gergoviae) which naturally occurs in the environment and in the human body. Pluralibacter gergoviae rarely causes serious infections in healthy individuals. However, individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection.

Consumers can identify the recalled product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package and verifying it with the lot checker on the Cottonelle website.

The company indicates that they have not been made aware of any serious issues at this time but are recalling the products as a precaution.

To learn more about the recall and reimbursement options, contact Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team at 1-800-414-0165.

